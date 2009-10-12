10 Most Popular Cupcake Flavors and Why

" " Freshly baked sweet potato cupcakes may be an indication that our tastes have gotten more sophisticated over the years, but the classics are still our favorites. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images

It's pretty safe to assume that if you're reading this article, you're a fan of cupcakes — and it's a good time to be one. In recent years, these versatile, tasty treats have gone from being inexpensive, easy-to-make confections given away at children's parties to trendy desserts enjoyed around the world.

Today, little cupcakes are a big deal. While many restaurants and eateries have been forced to shut their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the inflation that has resulted from the turmoil roiling the world, cupcakes will always have their own place in the culture of gastronomic delight. They're relatively inexpensive and grant people a few bites of indulgence, even when money is tight.

In this article, we'll walk you through the 10 most popular cupcake flavors and explain the reasons behind their appeal. When you're done with the list, you'll know how to order like a pro from the most popular cupcake boutiques.