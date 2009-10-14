10 Best Barbecue Side Dishes

" " What would a barbecue be without coleslaw and bean salad? See more comfort foods pictures. ©iStockphoto.com/belknap

Meat may be the star attraction, but what barbecue is complete without complementary side dishes? They pair exceptionally well with grilled foods, and sometimes they can even steal the show. Sides are also practical because it's a way to be sure there's something for everyone on your picnic table.

All the recipes on this list serve up a new take on traditional barbecue fare. They appeal to adults and kids alike, keep well as leftovers and most can easily withstand being left out in the sun for a while -- but chances are they'll be gobbled up too quickly for that to be a problem.

