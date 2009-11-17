Thanksgiving Menus
This Thanksgiving bring in the harvest for a delicious holiday feast. Read about scrumptious appetizers that you can prepare as you tell your kids all that they ever wanted to know about the first Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day is No. 1 for cooking fire accidents, and turkey fryers are a big part of the problem. Here's why, scientifically speaking.
Thanksgiving is just as much about the sides as it is about the turkey, but many of the traditional holiday favorites are less than popular. Save yourself from ample amounts of unwanted leftovers by nixing these sides from your Turkey Day table.
By Jill Jaracz
Thanksgiving is normally a holiday filled with numerous guests, ample amounts of food and more than a little family drama. But when there's just two of you on Turkey Day, you have to plan things a little differently.
Turkey and stuffing are traditional for Thanksgiving, but they're not the only things to serve. Try mixing it up this year with some unexpected international cuisine, too.
By Alia Hoyt
If you're forced to cut gluten out of your diet, holidays like Thanksgiving can seem pretty bland. But for those with celiac disease, there are several substitutions you can make to keep Thanksgiving fare delicious, familiar and festive.
Ben Franklin may have regarded turkey as an honorable bird, but many folks don't think it's much of a palatable meal. Your Thanksgiving protein doesn't have to be a snoozer, so skip the tryptophan and mix it up a little.
Thanksgiving Day can be the stuff of memories, and cooks everywhere plan their menus carefully, plot out their seating arrangements and strategize their approach to dinner. What can you do to make your feast a success?
By Sara Elliott
You don't normally cook for 12 (or 20) -- which is why Thanksgiving can seem so stressful. You could opt to buy some of the menu items, but will people be able to tell? We've got some clever solutions to help you cover your tracks this year.
Cooking a turkey is a huge job for any chef. Just the size of the bird itself can be intimidating, not to mention all of the horror stories associated with the ghosts of ruined turkeys past. But it's easier than ever to cook the perfect bird.
By Sara Elliott
Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your family and friends, but having a tasty turkey doesn't hurt! Learn how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.
Bringing a 15-pound bird into your house and cooking it for a high-pressure feast can be a recipe for disaster. What are some tips to avoid catastrophe?
The cornucopia, or the horn of plenty, is a common centerpiece displayed on the Thanksgiving table. Our cornucopia album will awe and inspire you to create your own traditional piece of holiday harvest décor.
Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy the company of family and friends and to express gratitude for the year's accomplishments. Don't let the after-dinner dishes put a damper on your holiday.
Bring the holiday down to their size with familiar favorites and kid-sized versions of traditional Thanksgiving dishes.
Instead of simply reheating your leftovers for a second Thanksgiving dinner, getting creative can turn your leftovers into new family favorites.
The holiday season is all about excess. But in this financial climate, simple meals and decor can seem tastefully elegant instead of Dickensian. This year, it's de rigueur to forgo the fancy spread and get back to basics.
The turkey may be the central figure on the Thanksgiving table, but there are plenty of side items that outdo the cooked bird. In fact, who really needs that bird at all?
By Debra Ronca
Harvest rituals can be found around the world, in almost every culture. They're used to give thanks and appease the gods for a bountiful growing season. But how do they vary from place to place?
It may come in fourth on the list of top protein choices, but one day out of the year nothing else will do. Every Thanksgiving Day, chicken, beef and pork all step aside for turkey. But would the bird be so popular without its own holiday?