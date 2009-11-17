Easter Menus

Easter is a holiday filled with pastel colored candy eggs and fun outdoor activities. Learn about how a hard boiled egg works, how hollow chocolate rabbits are made and everything in between.

Who Started the Chocolate Egg?
For those who don't fancy the hard-boiled, poached or scrambled varieties, a chocolate egg is the perfect Easter treat. Who thought to improve upon nature's most perfect food by mixing cocoa and sugar?

By Chris Obenschain

Egg Facts
Eggs are an emblem of life for every culture, but each culture has it's own specific rituals and rights surrounding the egg. Find out some of these strange and foreign egg facts.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Why do eggs turn hard when you boil them?
Eggs are rich in protein, especially the egg whites. It's this protein that causes eggs to become hard when boiled. Learn just how exactly this process happens.

How Do They Make Hollow Chocolate Easter Rabbits?
Every Easter you can buy all sorts of hollow chocolate candies. The funny thing is that the hollowness seems to give them a different taste or texture somehow. So, how do they do it?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors