Christmas Menus
So you have purchased all of your gifts for family and friends, but have you planned what you are going to feed them? Let us answer your Christmas cooking questions so you will have plenty of time for any last minute gift wrapping.
Who Started the Chocolate Egg?
Egg Facts
Why do eggs turn hard when you boil them?
What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?
10 Frightening Halloween Recipes
How to Make a "Find Your Way Blind" Haunted House (With Food!)
Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!
Holiday Hostess Recipes
Symbolic Chinese New Year Foods
Why Turkey Fryers Explode
10 Thanksgiving Sides No One Cares About
10 International Dishes for Your Thanksgiving Spread
Forget mulled wine. This year stay warm with the spicy flavor of mulled beer!
Sugar plums bring to mind memories of "The Nutcracker" and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." While they are pretty labor-intensive to make, they easily can become a family tradition in your home year after year.
By Sara Elliott
One of the most highly anticipated holiday traditions in many households is the making and baking of Christmas cookies. From holiday-themed sugar cookies, to other goodies like seven-layer bars, these decadent treats are consumed gleefully.
The man in the moon has nothing on the gingerbread man, that jolly brown fellow who still manages to delight children of all ages. Whether he's taking up residence in a cookie tin or on the Christmas tree, gingerbread men are a holiday favorite.
By Sara Elliott
Ginger, cinnamon, cloves and molasses are what give gingerbread its unique flavor. And the fact that it hardens to the consistency of a graham cracker makes it ideal for crafty projects for the family, like building a gingerbread house.
From sugar-laden cookies to beverages that can carry half a day's worth of fat and cholesterol in one glass, the holidays are full of opportunities to make poor nutritional choices. So, how can you avoid them?
By Sara Elliott
Love 'em or hate 'em, fruitcakes are an enduring tradition. And right now, we're smack-dab in the middle of fruit-filled log season. These holiday treats have the same density as mahogany, which has prompted some resourceful ideas.
