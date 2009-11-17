Christmas Menus

So you have purchased all of your gifts for family and friends, but have you planned what you are going to feed them? Let us answer your Christmas cooking questions so you will have plenty of time for any last minute gift wrapping.

Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer
Forget mulled wine. This year stay warm with the spicy flavor of mulled beer!

By Stephanie Vermillion

Homemade Sugar Plums
Sugar plums bring to mind memories of "The Nutcracker" and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." While they are pretty labor-intensive to make, they easily can become a family tradition in your home year after year.

By Sara Elliott

Christmas Cookies 101
One of the most highly anticipated holiday traditions in many households is the making and baking of Christmas cookies. From holiday-themed sugar cookies, to other goodies like seven-layer bars, these decadent treats are consumed gleefully.

By Emilie Sennebogen

The Secret Life of Gingerbread Men
The man in the moon has nothing on the gingerbread man, that jolly brown fellow who still manages to delight children of all ages. Whether he's taking up residence in a cookie tin or on the Christmas tree, gingerbread men are a holiday favorite.

By Sara Elliott

Gingerbread Houses 101
Ginger, cinnamon, cloves and molasses are what give gingerbread its unique flavor. And the fact that it hardens to the consistency of a graham cracker makes it ideal for crafty projects for the family, like building a gingerbread house.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Wholesome Christmas Treats 101
From sugar-laden cookies to beverages that can carry half a day's worth of fat and cholesterol in one glass, the holidays are full of opportunities to make poor nutritional choices. So, how can you avoid them?

By Sara Elliott

Ultimate Guide to Fruitcake
Love 'em or hate 'em, fruitcakes are an enduring tradition. And right now, we're smack-dab in the middle of fruit-filled log season. These holiday treats have the same density as mahogany, which has prompted some resourceful ideas.

By Julie Douglas

Christmas Cooking Questions
Looking for a few easy ways to make your Christmas celebration more festive? Learn shortcuts for holiday cooking and easy tips for a more festive atmosphere. Find Christmas cooking questions, answers and recipes here.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine