American Wine Regions
From Napa to Ohio, The U.S. has a lot to offer to the vinophiles of the world. Learn all about American wine regions in this section.
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?
Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?
American Wine
Australian Wine
Chilean and Argentinian Wine
Ultimate Guide to the Hawke's Bay Wine Region
Ultimate Guide to the Marlborough Wine Region
Ultimate Guide to the Nelson Wine Region
10 Tips for Biking Through Wine Country
Can you take a hot air balloon through wine country?
How to Plan the Ultimate Wine Road Trip
Learn More
Colorado has more to offer than beautiful mountains, canyons and rivers. The state actually has a burgeoning wine industry, and there are many unique ways to experience it.
By Jane McGrath
The world is full of hidden wine country gems, and Michigan wine country is one such place. How should you tour the area's wines?
By Debra Ronca
At any time of year, New York wine country is full of opportunities to tour, taste and explore the state's beautiful viticultural, or wine-producing, areas. What's the best way to see New York wine country?
Advertisement
Wineries around the country are enjoying an increase in popularity as travelers seek unique vacation experiences. But you don't have to travel to California valleys for a vintner-themed vacation -- Ohio also offers a great wine experience!
Texas might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of wine, but the U.S.'s biggest state is now fifth in the country in wine production and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to its more than 200 wineries.
With about 200 vineyards nestled in unbeatable scenery, Virginia gets high marks as a wine travel destination and serves up plenty of history with its quality wines.
The American Southwest wine region consists of six states: New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. The region encompasses immense geographic variety, which means vintners face a wide array of challenges.
By Eleanor Duse
Advertisement
Napa Valley is arguably the nation's premier winemaking region. Located off the Pacific Coast in north central California, Napa County's vineyards produce more fine wines, in more varieties, than anywhere else in North America does.