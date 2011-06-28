American Wine Regions

From Napa to Ohio, The U.S. has a lot to offer to the vinophiles of the world. Learn all about American wine regions in this section.

Learn More

Ultimate Guide to Colorado Wine Country
Ultimate Guide to Colorado Wine Country

Colorado has more to offer than beautiful mountains, canyons and rivers. The state actually has a burgeoning wine industry, and there are many unique ways to experience it.

By Jane McGrath

Ultimate Guide to Michigan Wine Country
Ultimate Guide to Michigan Wine Country

The world is full of hidden wine country gems, and Michigan wine country is one such place. How should you tour the area's wines?

By Debra Ronca

Ultimate Guide to New York Wine Country
Ultimate Guide to New York Wine Country

At any time of year, New York wine country is full of opportunities to tour, taste and explore the state's beautiful viticultural, or wine-producing, areas. What's the best way to see New York wine country?

By Becky Striepe

Advertisement

Ultimate Guide to Ohio Wine Country
Ultimate Guide to Ohio Wine Country

Wineries around the country are enjoying an increase in popularity as travelers seek unique vacation experiences. But you don't have to travel to California valleys for a vintner-themed vacation -- Ohio also offers a great wine experience!

By Denise Harrison

Ultimate Guide to Texas Wine Country
Ultimate Guide to Texas Wine Country

Texas might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of wine, but the U.S.'s biggest state is now fifth in the country in wine production and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to its more than 200 wineries.

By Alison Cooper

Ultimate Guide to Virginia Wine Country
Ultimate Guide to Virginia Wine Country

With about 200 vineyards nestled in unbeatable scenery, Virginia gets high marks as a wine travel destination and serves up plenty of history with its quality wines.

By Heather Kolich

Ultimate Guide to the American Southwest Wine Region
Ultimate Guide to the American Southwest Wine Region

The American Southwest wine region consists of six states: New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. The region encompasses immense geographic variety, which means vintners face a wide array of challenges.

By Eleanor Duse

Advertisement

Ultimate Guide to Napa Valley
Ultimate Guide to Napa Valley

Napa Valley is arguably the nation's premier winemaking region. Located off the Pacific Coast in north central California, Napa County's vineyards produce more fine wines, in more varieties, than anywhere else in North America does.

By Richard Winter