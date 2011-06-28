Wine Country Vacations

There's nothing like sipping chardonnay in the Chardonnay wine region in France. Whether by train, horseback or bike, gather some helpful information on how to have the best wine country vacation.

10 Tips for Biking Through Wine Country
Bike tours have become popular in virtually every place that wine is produced, but how do you combine wine tasting and a strenuous activity like biking? It's a lot easier than you'd think, actually.

By Linda C. Brinson

Top 10 Wine Country Gardens
These days, there's more to a wine country visit than tipping stemware. Many wineries also include spectacular gardens that can expand a traveler's wine tour experience. What are some of the best gardens in wine country?

By Denise Harrison

When is the best time to go to wine country?
Wine country is the chic choice for winery tours, honeymoons, anniversary celebrations, graduation trips and girlfriend getaways. But when should you go? Which time of year will provide you with the best possible experience?

By Denise Harrison

Ultimate Guide to Wine Country Vacations
A wine country vacation can take place almost anywhere. Pack your bags for Europe or visit one of America's numerous top-of-the-line wineries. Just remember to relax and smell the roses (or taste the grapes, as the case may be).

By Natalie Kilgore

Can you take a hot air balloon through wine country?
From rivers to forests, Northern California's wine country boasts more than just wineries, and balloon tours are a whimsical way to take in these breathtaking views. How can you take a hot air balloon through wine country?

By Becky Striepe

How to Plan the Ultimate Wine Road Trip
Why tour one vineyard when you can visit several? Hit the road and plan a great trip through wine country.

By Jane McGrath

How to Throw a Wine Country Party
You don't have to live in Napa Valley to host a wine country party. This romantic pairing of wine, food and friends can happen anywhere. We'll show you how.

By Sarah Winkler

How to Tour Wine Country on Horseback
Instead of taking in the surrounding landscape in your sedate sedan or in a bus like a tourist, get intimate with your surroundings. Explore the vineyards like the vintners of old -- on the back of a horse.

By Sara Elliott