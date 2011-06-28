Wine Country Vacations
There's nothing like sipping chardonnay in the Chardonnay wine region in France. Whether by train, horseback or bike, gather some helpful information on how to have the best wine country vacation.
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?
Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?
American Wine
Australian Wine
Chilean and Argentinian Wine
Ultimate Guide to the Hawke's Bay Wine Region
Ultimate Guide to the Marlborough Wine Region
Ultimate Guide to the Nelson Wine Region
Ultimate Guide to Colorado Wine Country
Ultimate Guide to Michigan Wine Country
Ultimate Guide to New York Wine Country
Bike tours have become popular in virtually every place that wine is produced, but how do you combine wine tasting and a strenuous activity like biking? It's a lot easier than you'd think, actually.
These days, there's more to a wine country visit than tipping stemware. Many wineries also include spectacular gardens that can expand a traveler's wine tour experience. What are some of the best gardens in wine country?
Wine country is the chic choice for winery tours, honeymoons, anniversary celebrations, graduation trips and girlfriend getaways. But when should you go? Which time of year will provide you with the best possible experience?
A wine country vacation can take place almost anywhere. Pack your bags for Europe or visit one of America's numerous top-of-the-line wineries. Just remember to relax and smell the roses (or taste the grapes, as the case may be).
From rivers to forests, Northern California's wine country boasts more than just wineries, and balloon tours are a whimsical way to take in these breathtaking views. How can you take a hot air balloon through wine country?
Why tour one vineyard when you can visit several? Hit the road and plan a great trip through wine country.
By Jane McGrath
You don't have to live in Napa Valley to host a wine country party. This romantic pairing of wine, food and friends can happen anywhere. We'll show you how.
Instead of taking in the surrounding landscape in your sedate sedan or in a bus like a tourist, get intimate with your surroundings. Explore the vineyards like the vintners of old -- on the back of a horse.
By Sara Elliott