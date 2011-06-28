National Wines
From Argentina to Germany, national wines are a source of pride for many countries. What distinguishes one countries wine from another? Find out in this national wine regions section.
By Sara Elliott
Think all fine wines come from France, Italy and California? Think again. Some of the best reds, especially Malbecs, are produced in Argentina.
By Beth Brindle
Tired of the same old bottles of merlot and chardonnay? Consider Chile. Known for its value pricing, Chilean wine comes in a wide variety of whites and reds to please any palate.
By Bambi Turner
Most people don't think of China as a winemaking force to be reckoned with, but it could be well on its way. Learn more about Chinese wines and how fast their popularity is growing.
By Sara Elliott
In a land known for beer, you might be surprised to know that Germany produces a lot of really good wines, too. Follow us on a tour of German wines.
By Sara Elliott
Join us as we explore everything about Greek wines, including their divine history, diverse production regions and delicious applications.
Italy is one of the world's foremost names in wine production, in constant competition with powerhouse France for the title of world's top producer. Hand in hand with their large-scale production, Italy is a dominating force in exporting.
Although the Basilicata wine region is one of Italy's smallest -- it devotes barely more than 1 percent of its land to wine production -- it is known for turning out one of Italy's most well known and celebrated red wines, the Anglianico del Vulture.
Your date tells you he's in the mood for a French wine. You nod enthusiastically, but really you don't know a thing about wine, French or otherwise. What sets this region's wine apart?
It might surprise you to learn that Spain is the third largest producer of wine in the world, right behind the likely leaders -- Italy and France. But Spain devotes nearly 3,000,000 acres of land to wine growing.