Do you know what the difference between baking powder and baking soda? Have you ever come across the term "spatchcock" and wondered what it could possibly mean? Some important food definitions are in order, then.
Even if you're a professional chef or well-seasoned cook, cooking can get confusing when it comes to specific terms and be quite the adventure, especially when you're unsure of some of the terms in a recipe.
Advertisement
To enhance your knowledge of foods and cooking terms, check out these articles for facts and answers on various foods and their definitions:
- Baking Flour Facts
- Baking Powder Questions
- Basil Questions
- Blanching Questions
- Brunch and Breakfast Tips
- Coffee Questions
- Cooking Oil Questions
- Cooking with Chilies
- Cooking with Cornstarch
- Cooking with Pumpkin
- Cream Questions
- Fiber Facts
- Food Label Terms Defined
- Fruit Questions
- Herb Questions
- How to Freeze Foods
- Italian Cooking Quiz
- Questions about Cooking Chicken
- Simple Cooking Terms
- Tips for Cooking Meat
- Turkey Questions
- Types of Apples
- Types of Chili Peppers
- Types of Condiments
- Types of Tomatoes
- Vegetable Questions
- What are French Fries?
- What are Kumquats?
- What are Parsnips?
- What are Soy Crumbles?
- What Does Scant Mean?
- What is a Sprig?
- What is Baking Yeast?
- What is Chiffonade?
- What is Cilantro?
- What is Full-Bodied Wine?
- What is Ground Beef?
- What is Hoisin Sauce?
- What is Lemon Zest?
- What is Masa Harina?
- What is Parsley?
- What is Ratatouille?
- What is Sake?
- What is Spatchcock?
- What is Sucralose?
- What is Tomato Paste?
- What is Vanilla Sugar?
- What Makes a Good Pineapple?
Advertisement