You probably know what a banana is, but what about spatchcock?

Do you know what the difference between baking powder and baking soda? Have you ever come across the term "spatchcock" and wondered what it could possibly mean? Some important food definitions are in order, then.

Even if you're a professional chef or well-seasoned cook, cooking can get confusing when it comes to specific terms and be quite the adventure, especially when you're unsure of some of the terms in a recipe.

To enhance your knowledge of foods and cooking terms, check out these articles for facts and answers on various foods and their definitions: