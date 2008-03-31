Chinese Recipes Channel
Chinese Cuisine typically has two parts - rice or noodles and a meat and/or vegetable. There are many divisions of Chinese Cuisine but the four most popular flavors are Cantonese, Szechwan, Hunan and Mongolian.
Lose the number of your local Chinese joint, because these five recipes are so easy, you can cook your favorite dish at home.
Most health magazines advocate turning up your nose at fat-laden dishes such as Kung Pao chicken. While Americanized Chinese food is known for its MSG content, authentic Chinese cooking is far better for you.