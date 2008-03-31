Thai Recipes Channel
Thai Cuisine is known for its balance of flavors and can be divided up into four regional flavors, each for a different region of the country, including Northern, Northeastern (or Isan), Central and Southern.
5 Easy Family Style Chinese Meals
Chinese Cooking 101
How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite
What Is Foie Gras, and Why Is It Being Banned?
French Cooking 101
Capicola: The Italian Dried Meat Tony Soprano Called 'Gabagool'
Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon
10 Ways to Spice Up Your Pasta
5 Things You Didn't Know About Tacos
The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits
5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken
Sextuplets Take New York: Digna's Recipes
Learn More
Thai cuisine is a testament to the marriage between religion and food. Buddhism's influence over the distinctive, flavorful elements used in Thai cooking allows for creative experimentation in the kitchen.