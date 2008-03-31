Snack Recipes Channel
Snacks between meals is the healthiest way to consume food throughout the day. Well-proportioned meals and snacks keep your metabolism working and provide your body with constant supplies of energy.
Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans
5 Things You Didn't Know About Cocktails and Bartending
Ridiculous History: The Civil War's Worst Cup of Coffee
It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick
How Ketchup Works
Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat
Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz
How Cakes Work
Is Wagyu Really Better Beef?
Tendergroin, Cowboy Caviar: Just What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?
Pasta's Not Fattening — Really
5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter
How do you make those big tenderloin sandwiches?
How to Make a Panini
Try a New Vegetable: Romanesco Cauliflower
Mastering the Art of Mac and Cheese
5 Soups and Stews Any Guy Can Make
The Stew You Brew (and Eat) for Years: Perpetual Stew
Learn More
Walnuts, cashews, almonds and other nuts usually are sold removed from their shell, but not pistachios — that's due to an event that happens during the growing process.