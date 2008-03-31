Snack Recipes Channel

Snacks between meals is the healthiest way to consume food throughout the day. Well-proportioned meals and snacks keep your metabolism working and provide your body with constant supplies of energy.

Learn More

Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells
Why Pistachios Are Sold in Their Shells

Walnuts, cashews, almonds and other nuts usually are sold removed from their shell, but not pistachios — that's due to an event that happens during the growing process.

By Patrick J. Kiger