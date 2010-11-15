Cleaning Your Cooking Area
Cleaning your cooking area makes cooking safer and helps bring out your inner chef. In this section you'll find out why cleaning your cooking area properly is so important and get tips that will help you in the process.
Think your bathroom is your home's most germ-filled spot? Think again. The kitchen earns that distinction, largely because of the sponges we use to clean our dishes and countertops. Luckily, we've got tips on how to keep pesky bacteria in check.
By Mark Boyer
You've butchered a chicken on it, sliced fresh fruit on it and even used it to roll out sugar cookie dough. Your cutting board must be crawling with germs and grime! To keep your family healthy, you've got to keep your cutting board clean.
By Echo Surina
Granite countertops are a popular choice for many kitchens, but how do you prevent stains from seeping in?
By Debra Ronca
Do you dread the idea of cleaning out your dirty and disorganized refrigerator? With a little preparation, you can turn a messy fridge into a sparkling storage space in no time at all.
The kitchen is often referred to as the heart of the home, and just like your heart, your kitchen needs love, too. Having a clean kitchen could not only keep the stress at bay and make it easier to work, it could also keep you healthy.
By Sara Elliott
It seems like granite countertops are all the rage these days, but there are so many other, less expensive options to choose from. Formica is one of those, and the best part? It's oh, so easy to clean.