Cleaning Your Cooking Area

Cleaning your cooking area makes cooking safer and helps bring out your inner chef. In this section you'll find out why cleaning your cooking area properly is so important and get tips that will help you in the process.

Germapalooza: How to Keep Kitchen Sponges Clean
Think your bathroom is your home's most germ-filled spot? Think again. The kitchen earns that distinction, largely because of the sponges we use to clean our dishes and countertops. Luckily, we've got tips on how to keep pesky bacteria in check.

By Mark Boyer

How to Maintain a Clean Cutting Board
You've butchered a chicken on it, sliced fresh fruit on it and even used it to roll out sugar cookie dough. Your cutting board must be crawling with germs and grime! To keep your family healthy, you've got to keep your cutting board clean.

By Echo Surina

How to Clean Granite Countertops
Granite countertops are a popular choice for many kitchens, but how do you prevent stains from seeping in?

By Debra Ronca

5 Tips for Cleaning Your Refrigerator Quickly
Do you dread the idea of cleaning out your dirty and disorganized refrigerator? With a little preparation, you can turn a messy fridge into a sparkling storage space in no time at all.

By Christine Venzon

10 Reasons Why You Should Keep a Clean Kitchen
The kitchen is often referred to as the heart of the home, and just like your heart, your kitchen needs love, too. Having a clean kitchen could not only keep the stress at bay and make it easier to work, it could also keep you healthy.

By Sara Elliott

What's the Best Way to Clean Formica?
It seems like granite countertops are all the rage these days, but there are so many other, less expensive options to choose from. Formica is one of those, and the best part? It's oh, so easy to clean.

By Emilie Sennebogen